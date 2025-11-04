Iran-Pakistan: renewing the bonds of brotherhood

By Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf

It is a profound honor and great pleasure to be among my brothers and sisters in Pakistan. Your country, Pakistan, is a significant and influential member of the Islamic world and an important partner in our region. The relationship between our two nations is deeply rooted, encompassing cultural, religious, political, and economic dimensions. Yet, for us Iranians, the value of Pakistan extends far beyond conventional state-to-state relations — it is a bond of heart and faith.

Iran and Pakistan are two brotherly nations bound together by enduring affection and mutual respect. This fraternity between our people is the most valuable asset our governments share. Iran and Pakistan enjoy profound cultural and civilizational commonalities, underpinned by a shared history, faith, and vision for peace and progress. Iran was proud to be the first country to recognize Pakistan’s independence, and ever since, our two nations have maintained a steadfast relationship of cooperation and goodwill. Eminent figures such as Allama Iqbal Lahori stand as timeless symbols of the intellectual and spiritual unity between our nations. His poetry and philosophy embody the shared aspirations of the people of Iran and Pakistan.

Both the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan have strong, vibrant, and influential parliaments. The tradition of parliamentary diplomacy between our two nations has long been active and productive. In the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, we are committed to deepening cooperation with the Parliament of Pakistan and to supporting our respective governments in strengthening relations across all sectors.

Iran and Pakistan possess vast potential for the further expansion of bilateral economic cooperation. The economies of our two countries complement each other in many areas. Border trade markets represent one of the key mechanisms that must be further developed to enhance cross-border commerce and realize our shared goal of achieving $10 billion in bilateral trade.

Iran and Pakistan also face common challenges and share common adversaries. Both nations have endured the pain of terrorism and have been at the forefront of the fight against it, offering great sacrifices in the pursuit of peace and stability. Alongside this struggle, our two nations have stood united in their unwavering support for the oppressed people of Palestine, raising a clear and principled voice against injustice and occupation. The Zionist regime remains the principal threat to peace and security across the Islamic world. Its brutal aggression in Gaza has once again exposed its inhumane and expansionist nature. From the very first day of this conflict, Iran and Pakistan have expressed solidarity with the Palestinian cause and will continue to do so unwaveringly.

The twelve-day imposed war launched by Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran was yet another manifestation of this regime’s hostility and aggression. The people and armed forces of Iran, however, responded with strength and dignity, defending their sovereignty and delivering a firm response to the aggressor. I take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to the government, parliament, and great people of Pakistan for their fraternal support and solidarity during those difficult days.

Iran and Pakistan will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder in the face of shared challenges, guided by the belief that the security of Pakistan is inseparable from the security of Iran.

Our two countries have long enjoyed close and friendly relations, rooted in mutual trust and brotherhood. As we have preserved this solidarity through the years, so too must we strengthen it in the years ahead. Together, under the sacred banner of Islam, we must strive to remove barriers to cooperation and work for the prosperity, dignity, and progress of both our nations.

Once again, I wish to express my deep appreciation for the warm hospitality extended by my brothers in the Parliament of Pakistan. I pray to Almighty God for the continued peace, prosperity, and success of the great nation and government of Pakistan.

The writer is the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Iran