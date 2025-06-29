Iran, Pakistan Army Chiefs Discuss Regional Security Over Phone

Tehran, Jun 29 (DNA) – The Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Seyed Abdul Rahim Mousavi, held a telephone conversation with Pakistan’s Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir, on Sunday to discuss bilateral defense cooperation and regional security.

According to Iranian news agency, the two military leaders emphasized strengthening ties between their armed forces and enhancing joint efforts to combat terrorism and ensure stability in the region. Gen. Mousavi highlighted the importance of mutual trust and collaboration in addressing common security challenges, including border security and counter-terrorism operations.

Field Marshal. Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening defense relations with Iran and expressed appreciation for Tehran’s role in regional peace. Both sides agreed on the need for continued dialogue and coordinated actions to prevent threats to regional security.

This high-level contact follows recent diplomatic engagements between Iran and Pakistan, signaling a renewed focus on security partnership amid evolving geopolitical dynamics. Analysts view the conversation as a step toward greater military coordination between the two neighboring nations.