Iran, Oman discuss mechanisms for safe passage of ships through Hormuz strait, Tehran says
TEHRAN, JUL 11: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Omani counterpart exchanged views on “appropriate mechanisms” for the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with Article 5 of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, Araghchi said on his Telegram channel on Saturday.
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