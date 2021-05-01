Iran nuclear talks will resume on Friday, Russian envoy says
TEHRAN – Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on bringing both sides fully back into compliance with Iran’s nuclear deal will resume on Friday, the head of Russia’s delegation said on Saturday.
“It will reconvene once again next Friday,” Russia’s ambassador to the U.N. nuclear watchdog, Mikhail Ulyanov, told reporters after a meeting of the remaining parties to the deal that wrapped up the third round of talks.
« Malaysia’s Mahathir granted lifetime achievement award (Previous News)
(Next News) South Asians at greater risk in 2nd virus wave in UK »
Related News
Nigeria university shuts hostels over security threats
A university in central Nigeria has closed all its students’ hostels over security threats, anRead More
South Asians at greater risk in 2nd virus wave in UK
The UK’s South Asian community is at greater risk during the COVID-19 pandemic compared toRead More
Comments are Closed