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Iran must change behavior before any EU sanctions can be lifted, EU’s von der Leyen says

| June 15, 2026
Iran must change behavior before any EU sanctions can be lifted, EU’s von der Leyen says

BRUSSELS, JUN 15: Iran must fundamentally change its behavior before any EU sanctions can be lifted, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

“The principle of sanctions is that we need real change on the ground before we can think about lifting them. Sanctions are in place to change behavior.

So if behavior is changing credibly and verifiably, then you can lift sanctions,” she said, speaking at a press conference in Evian, France, ahead of the G7 summit.

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