Iran military sites ‘completely hidden,’ can sustain production, senior IRGC general boasts

TEHRAN, JUN 2: Iran’s military industries are operating and completely hidden, Brigadier General Mohammad Jafar Asadi, a senior Iranian military commander, was quoted as saying on June 2.

The report appeared on Fars News and also on other outlets. It was also quoted in Iraq’s Shafaq media.

Asadi said in an interview with an Iranian website that Tehran has repeatedly emphasized that it “has not yet revealed all of its winning cards.” This indicates “that Iran possesses other cards and capabilities that can be used when necessary to confront any threat,” Shafaq says.

Asadi serves in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and is currently the deputy commander and deputy inspector of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters. Born in 1948 in Shiraz, he is a veteran of the Iran-Iraq war and also served with Iranian forces in Syria.

The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters is Iran’s highest unified military command center.

Shafaq went on to say that “regarding the defense industries, he explained that the recent war caused some damage and losses, but this did not affect Iran’s ability to continue military production and support its armed forces.”

A country that is around 150 times the size of Lebanon is difficult to defeat

The general also said that the sites that produce military equipment are “completely hidden from the enemy’s view.” This is a message to the US, Israel, and other countries that Iran can continue to produce weapons and strike at the Gulf and other sites.

Iran is a large country, and the US and Israel were challenged in the strikes they carried out. Iran has appeared to dig out many of its ballistic missile sites.

A country that is around 150 times the size of Lebanon is difficult to defeat. Israel has not been able to defeat Hezbollah in Lebanon in 968 days of conflict. Iran is indicating how difficult the next rounds will be.

Shafaq noted that “Asadi stressed that Iran’s position in the field of defense production is ‘acceptable,’ considering that the military capabilities and defense industries are still able to meet the needs of the armed forces despite the challenges and pressures facing the country.”