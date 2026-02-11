Iran marks 47 years of revolutionary independence

ISLAMABAD, FEB 11 /DNA/ – The Islamic Revolution of Iran represented the collective will of a nation that grounded in faith, historical identity, and a legitimate aspiration for independence, overcame a dictatorial regime dependent on foreign powers. This historic transformation marked the beginning of national sovereignty, popular participation in governance, and the restoration of the dignity and independence of the Iranian people. From its inception, the Islamic Republic of Iran has pursued a path based on independence, freedom, justice, and the rejection of domination, a course that has been followed with resilience and continuity despite sustained pressures.

Over the past five decades, amid complex regional and international developments, the Islamic Republic of Iran has achieved notable progress in various scientific and technological fields by drawing upon domestic capacities, social cohesion, and a skilled and committed human capital.

In the economic sphere, despite unjust sanctions and maximum pressure campaign, tangible progress has been made in industrial production, the expansion of non-oil exports, strengthening of fiscal foundations and diversified and resilient economy. In parallel, progress in social services and infrastructure, including expanded healthcare coverage, substantial self-sufficiency in indigenous production, education etc. have contributed meaningfully to improving citizens’ quality of life.

In foreign policy, the Islamic Republic of Iran has pursued a balanced and constructive approach through active diplomacy, pragmatic engagement, and the expansion of relations with neighboring countries, emerging economies, and key regional and international organizations. Iran considers itself a responsible, independent, and constructive actor at the regional and global levels and has consistently supported dialogue, multilateralism, and cooperation as essential tools for promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development.

Despite the policy of maximum pressure and coercive measures pursued by the United States, the Islamic Republic of Iran entered into negotiations on nuclear-related issues as a demonstration of goodwill and commitment to diplomacy. However, during the course of these efforts, acts of aggression against Iran by the Zionist Regime, with the involvement of the US, resulted in significant human and economic losses.

Public protests regarding economic concerns began on 28 December 2025 and were initially peaceful in nature. These gatherings were subsequently exploited by violent and extremist elements, leading to acts of armed unrest and public disorder.

The Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran remains fully cognizant of its human rights obligations, including the right to peaceful assembly, and has exercised maximum restraint in responding to unrest, while upholding its fundamental responsibility to protect citizens, maintain public order, and safeguard national security. The Iranian people, through vigilance and responsible participation, once again prevented efforts aimed at destabilizing the country.

Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran continues to face coordinated military, political, and narrative pressures. While Iran remains firm and resolute in defending its sovereignty and national security, it remains equally committed to diplomacy as a means of protecting national interests and contributing to regional peace and stability. Respect for national sovereignty and mutual interests constitute the cornerstone of effective diplomacy; accordingly, negotiations conducted under threat, coercion, or demands for unilateral and illegitimate concessions cannot yield constructive outcomes.

On the occasion of the forty-seventh anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, we reaffirm our commitment to the causes of the Founding Father and architect of the Islamic Revolution and honor the memory of the revered martyrs of our beloved nation.