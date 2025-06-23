Iran Launches Missile Attack on US Bases in Qatar, Israel Confirms

DNA

Doha, Qatar – In a major escalation, Iran has reportedly launched a missile strike targeting US military installations in Qatar, according to Israeli government sources. Eyewitnesses in Doha reported hearing a “massive explosion,” with local authorities on high alert. Iran also attacked US bases in Kuwait, Iraq and Bahran also. The Iranian military has named the operation as ‘ Proclamation of Victory’.



The Israeli intelligence officials stated that Iran fired at least six ballistic missiles toward American bases in Qatar, though the extent of damage and casualties remains unclear. This attack comes just days after Tehran vowed to retaliate against US interests across the region, following recent American airstrikes on Iranian-linked targets.

Qatari officials have not yet issued an official statement, but security forces have cordoned off areas near the alleged impact zones. The US military has not confirmed the attack, though sources indicate emergency protocols have been activated at Al Udeid Air Base—the largest American military facility in the region.

Iran had previously warned of “direct strikes” on US assets in response to Washington’s aggressive posture. If confirmed, this attack marks the first time Tehran has directly targeted American bases in Qatar, signaling a dangerous shift from proxy warfare to open confrontation.

The strike raises fears of a wider conflict, particularly as Russia strengthens its alliance with Iran, supplying advanced weaponry. Neighboring Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, are closely monitoring the situation, fearing spillover effects.

The United Nations has yet to react, but with the US likely to consider a forceful response, the risk of a full-blown regional war is growing. The international community watches anxiously as the Middle East teeters on the edge of a new, unpredictable crisis.

President Trump is said to monitoring the situation closely. The US response is expected in which the US President will announce his future course of action. Eye witnesses in Qatar told that some of the missiles were destroyed in the air while some of them struck their targets.

US bases in Saudi Arabia were also put on high alert to deal with any possible attack from Iran.