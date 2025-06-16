Iran hangs man convicted of spying for Israel amid air war

TEHRAN, JUNE 16 (AFP/APP/DNA):Iran’s judiciary said Monday it hanged a man arrested in 2023 and convicted of being a spy for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, as fighting raged between the two foes.

“Esmaeil Fekri, a Mossad agent convicted of the capital offences of ‘corruption on Earth’ and ‘moharebeh’ (waging war against God) was hanged after going through the full process of criminal procedure,” the judiciary’s Mizan Online news website said.

Mizan said the execution was carried out after all legal procedures were completed and the verdict was upheld by the supreme court.

On Sunday, Iranian media reported that police in Alborz province, west of Tehran, had arrested two people suspected of links to Mossad.

Later on the same day, Israel said it had arrested two citizens suspected of working for Iran’s intelligence services.