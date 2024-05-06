Iran hails Pakistan’s political determination to complete gas pipeline project

KARACHI: Iran has hailed Pakistan’s political determination to complete the gas pipeline project between the two countries, which has been facing delays.

Iran’s Consul General to Pakistan Hassan Nourian on Monday said that Tehran and Islamabad “are looking at ways to complete the project but international pressure is causing delays”.

The comments came during a “Meet the Press” session at the Karachi Press Club, where the Iranian official interacted with journalists.

He said that the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline “project holds great importance”.

“We see political determination from Pakistan to complete the project,” he added.

The two countries signed the agreement to construct the pipeline from Iran’s South Fars gas field to Pakistan’s Balochistan and Sindh provinces in 2010, but work on Pakistan’s portion has been held up due to fears of US sanctions.

Nourian further said that the recent visit of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi to Pakistan was a significant step in bilateral relations between the two countries.

On the visit, he said, the two sides had discussed expediting bilateral trade through Gwadar and Chah Bahar ports, prisoner exchange and other economic and political affairs.

Both the countries agreed to control terrorism and security cooperation as well, he added.