Iran FM, Army Chief discuss regional challenges at GHQ

RAWALPINDI, MAY 5: /DNA/ – Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi met General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at GHQ today.

The meeting featured constructive discussions on the geo-strategic environment, with particular focus on challenges confronted by both countries in the domain of security. The Pak-Iran border security mechanism was also reviewed as part of efforts to enhance bilateral coordination.

The COAS reaffirmed that Pakistan and Iran are brotherly neighbours, bound by deep-rooted ties of shared history, culture, and religion.

Both sides agreed to stay engaged for enhanced bilateral cooperation while jointly working to assist in bringing positive developments in issues concerning the region.

The Iranian FM acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability in the region.