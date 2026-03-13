Iran fights US-Israel alone, Muslim world remains silent: envoy

The ambassador asserted that America and Israel can never defeat Iran, dismissing their strategies as futile. He referenced attempts to destabilize Iran through the killing of its Supreme Leader, suggesting adversaries believed such an act would plunge the country into chaos

Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: The Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam delivered pointed remarks during an Al-Quds Day event hosted by the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad.

He highlighted Iran’s isolation in facing what he described as aggression from superpowers, particularly the United States and Israel. Ambassador Amiri Moghadam stated that not even a single Muslim country has openly criticized the aggression directed against Iran.

He emphasized that Iran stands alone in its struggle against these powers, framing it as a fight against imperialism and Zionism. The event, held to mark International Al-Quds Day—an annual occasion supporting Palestinian rights and opposing Israeli policies—provided the platform for these observations amid heightened regional tensions.

The ambassador asserted that America and Israel can never defeat Iran, dismissing their strategies as futile. He referenced attempts to destabilize Iran through the killing of its Supreme Leader, suggesting adversaries believed such an act would plunge the country into chaos. Instead, he claimed the opposite occurred: the Iranian people have become more united today, rallying stronger in defense of their nation and its leadership.

Reza Amiri Moghadam concluded by predicting inevitable defeat for the US and Israel, portraying Iran’s resilience as unbreakable. These comments reflect Tehran’s narrative of steadfast resistance, unity in the face of adversity, and criticism of perceived silence from the broader Muslim world on issues affecting Iran.

The remarks underscore ongoing diplomatic efforts by Iran to garner solidarity, particularly from allies like Pakistan, which has been praised in prior statements for its principled stance during recent conflicts.