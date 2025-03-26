Iran envoy lauds Pakistan support to people of Gaza

Iranian Ambassador’s Remarks on International Quds Day: A Call for Unity and Solidarity with Palestine

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Reza Amiri-Moghaddam has extended special gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for their strong, courageous stance on Palestine. He emphasized how Pakistan’s vocal support and media coverage have played a pivotal role in raising awareness about the Palestinian plight on the global stage.

He expressed these views while speaking on the occasion of Quds Day.

The Ambassador reminded the audience that International Quds Day, established by the late Imam Khomeini (RA), is observed on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan to show solidarity with the Palestinian people. This annual observance, which started decades ago, has grown in significance as it continues to shed light on the ongoing struggle for justice and freedom for Palestine.

The Ambassador pointed out the harsh realities that have unfolded since October 7, 2023, when the world witnessed the dual dynamics of aggression and resistance. On one hand, the Israeli regime, with the support of Western powers, particularly the United States, has continued its brutal actions against Palestinians, committing genocide.

On the other hand, Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group, has displayed remarkable resilience, particularly after the ceasefire and prisoner exchanges. The Israeli regime, which once vowed to eradicate Hamas, has been forced to engage in direct negotiations, recognizing the strength and resolve of the Palestinian resistance.

He expressed immense pride in Iran’s steadfast support for the Palestinian cause. He affirmed Iran’s commitment to stand by the people of Gaza until the complete liberation of Al-Quds Al-Sharif, the revered holy city of Jerusalem. Despite the challenges, including the passivity and silence of some governments and the ongoing censorship and propaganda, the Ambassador noted that global awareness of Israel’s genocidal actions is growing. More people worldwide are holding the perpetrators and their supporters accountable for their crimes against humanity.

At the core of his message was the importance of unity and solidarity within the Muslim world. He called upon Muslims around the globe to unite and raise their voices in support of Palestine and Gaza, underscoring that unity is essential for overcoming the aggression of the Zionist regime. As International Quds Day was observed, the Ambassador urged the audience to join in collective prayer for the liberation of all oppressed Muslims and the freedom of Al-Quds Al-Sharif.

Concluding his remarks, the Ambassador once again thanked everyone for attending and highlighted the sacred nature of this gathering. The Ambassador’s words resonated deeply with the spirit of unity and resistance, urging the Muslim world to stand together for justice, peace, and the liberation of Palestine.