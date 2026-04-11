Iran envoy blasts US ‘Illegal War’ as Pakistan mediates in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, APR 11 /DNA/ – Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, on Saturday accused the United States of waging an “illegal war” against Iran, even as Pakistani-brokered peace talks between the two sides continued in Islamabad.

In a pointed post on X (formerly Twitter), Ambassador Moghadam wrote:

“Today, Islamabad is host to Pakistan’s good offices to help end an illegal war against the Iranian nation; a war that is not only a blatant crime against the Iranian nation and civilization, but also has endangered the security of the region and the world. It remains to be seen whether the U.S. honors the mediation efforts of the host in good office or…?!”

The remarks came shortly after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, alongside Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. On the Pakistani side, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi were present.

While the U.S. delegation has described the talks as a step toward “durable peace,” Iran’s envoy cast doubt on Washington’s intentions, questioning whether the United States would genuinely respect Pakistan’s mediation.

Iran has reportedly proposed a 10-point framework for negotiations. The talks, which also involve Israeli-related security concerns, follow weeks of heightened military tensions, including threats near the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran has previously praised Pakistan’s role as “positive and productive,” noting that mediation has reached a “critical, sensitive stage.” However, Moghadam’s latest statement reflects deep Iranian skepticism about U.S. commitments.

There was no immediate response from U.S. officials to the ambassador’s post.

As the Islamabad Talks proceed, Pakistan continues to position itself as a neutral facilitator. But with Tehran publicly branding the conflict an “illegal war,” the path to a ceasefire remains uncertain, and all eyes are on whether Washington will match Iran’s conditional openness to diplomacy.