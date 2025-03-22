Iran Embassy congratulates Pakistan on 86th National Day celebration

DNA

ISLAMABAD, MAR 22: The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran extends its heartfelt congratulations to the Government and the People of Pakistan on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan National Day. On this significant day, as the Great Nation of Pakistan proudly commemorates its journey towards independence, the Embassy and its staff express their profound solidarity and best wishes for the continued peace, progress, and prosperity of Pakistan.

We take this opportunity to pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the visionary leader and Founding Father of Pakistan, along with the great philosopher and poet, Allama Iqbal, whose ideals continue to inspire generations. Over the decades, Pakistan has demonstrated unwavering resilience, courage, and faith, overcoming challenges with determination and unity.

Iran and Pakistan share historic and exemplary relations, rooted in Islamic brotherhood, good neighborliness, mutual respect, and cooperation. These strong ties reflect the shared vision of the leadership of both nations to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across various domains.

On this 86th Pakistan Day, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran extends its profound wishes for enduring peace, security, and prosperity for Pakistan and its people.