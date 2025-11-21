Iran did not breach nuclear non-proliferation treaty: Expert

LAHORE, NOV 21 /DNA/ – The Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS), Lahore, organised a roundtable discussion titled “Iran’s Rights and Obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Regime” on 19 November 2025. As an independent think tank, CASS Lahore organises academic events for scholars and practitioners interested in foreign relations in its wider context. The event was attended by academics, intellectuals, and domain experts. Ms Maheera Munir, a Research Assistant at CASS Lahore, delivered the opening address.

The speaker, Mr Sameer Ali Khan, a renowned nuclear and strategic affairs expert, offered an in-depth assessment of Iran’s legal entitlements within the non-proliferation framework. He delved into the NPT, which was designed to limit nuclear weapons to P5 states and prevent horizontal proliferation. He asserted that Iran did not breach the NPT; it only unveiled the pre-existing cracks and loopholes. He discussed in detail the long-term effects of US and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, stressing the need for consistent international norms and serious reforms in the NPT to prevent further destabilisation.

In his closing remarks, Air Marshal Asim Suleiman (Retd), President of CASS Lahore, underlined the challenges facing the global non-proliferation regime amid widening geopolitical divisions. He added that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action’s (JCPOA) expiry in October 2025 marks a critical juncture. He noted that the global nuclear non-proliferation regime is a public good. For the NPT to survive as a viable instrument of global security, it must be defended impartially, enforced universally, and anchored in genuine political will.

The roundtable concluded with a lively interactive session. It highlighted the critical importance of the non-proliferation regime in maintaining international stability and security. The participants appreciated CASS Lahore’s initiative of hosting this engaging and thought-provoking discussion.