Iran denies agreeing to hand over enriched Uranium stockpile

TEHRAN, 24 MAY (DNA) — Iran has not agreed to hand over its stockpile of highly enriched uranium despite reports suggesting progress in negotiations with the United States, a senior Iranian source told Reuters on Sunday. According to the source, Tehran’s nuclear programme was not included in the preliminary understanding currently being discussed between Iran and the United States.

The official said issues related to uranium enrichment and stockpiles would be addressed in future negotiations aimed at reaching a final agreement. “The nuclear issue will be addressed in negotiations for a final agreement and is therefore not part of the current deal,” the source said, adding that “there has been no agreement over Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpile to be shipped out of the country.”

However, Iranian officials reportedly acknowledged that talks with Washington had made significant progress and that a broader deal was “almost done,” amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to ease tensions in the region.

US President Donald Trump had earlier stated that an agreement with Iran was “largely negotiated,” with further announcements expected soon. Reports indicate the proposed framework could include reopening the Strait of Hormuz, extending a ceasefire and beginning wider negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme. — DNA