Iran Central Bank Chief meets Deputy PM Dar in Islamabad

ISAMABAD, APR 11 /DNA/ – Governor of the Central Bank of Iran, Dr. Abdolnasser Hemmati, called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here today, on the sidelines of the ongoing #IslamabadTalks.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of sustained dialogue to deepen bilateral economic cooperation. They noted that peace and stability in the region remain essential for shared progress and mutual prosperity.

The discussion reflected a shared commitment to strengthening financial and diplomatic channels between Iran and Pakistan. The meeting was also attended by officials from the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (@IRIMFA_EN).

The engagement is part of the broader #IslamabadDiplomacy efforts aimed at fostering regional connectivity and economic resilience.