Iran calls IAEA a ‘partner’ in Israel’s ‘war of aggression’

Tehran, June 19 (AFP/APP/DNA):Iran on Thursday accused the UN’s nuclear watchdog of acting as a “partner” in what it described as Israel’s “war of aggression”.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) accused Iran in a report prior to the start of the Iran-Israel war of non-compliance with its obligations in its nuclear programme.

“You betrayed the non-proliferation regime; You’ve made IAEA a partner to this unjust war of aggression,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei wrote on X, in a post addressed to the head of the agency, Rafael Grossi.

Speaking to France24 on Wednesday, Grossi had said that although “Iran is the only country in the world that is currently enriching uranium to near-military grade… we are not in a position to say whether there is a direct effort towards building a nuclear weapon”.