Iran army says war to ‘expand further’ if US attacks restart

TEHRAN: Iran’s army warned on Sunday that the Middle East war would widen if the United States chose to press ahead with attacks on Iran, ahead of the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington.

“I believe that if the Americans once again fall for the Zionists’ deception, or move in line with them, and insist on continuing the war, particularly through air strikes, geographically this will expand further,” army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia told state television.

Akraminia said the situation in the Middle East for the United States is “difficult and unsettled,” predicting that Washington was now looking “for a new strategy.”

“We are prepared for each of the options and scenarios that appear likely,” he added.

On Friday, Israel said Netanyahu will meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday.