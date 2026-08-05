Iran and Oman reach understanding on coordinates of route through Hormuz

TEHRAN, AUG 5: Iran and Oman have reached an understanding on the geographic coordinates for a shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz, and a joint announcement is being finalized, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Wednesday.

The proposed deal between Iran and Oman would give Tehran control over ships entering the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz, a senior Iranian source and two regional officials told Reuters on Wednesday, in one of the biggest concessions yet to Iran.

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Despite the apparent step toward yielding to Iranian demands, the sources pushed back against assertions by US President Donald Trump that a deal reopening the strait was imminent, saying important details still had to be agreed.

Baghaei described the negotiations between Tehran and Muscat as “professional” and “moving forward,” saying “the two sides had reached a mutual understanding on the geographical parameters of the route under discussion.”