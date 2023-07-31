Iran ambassador meets JUI leader, condoles over death of innocent people

ISLAMABAD, JUL 31 /DNA/ – Reza Amiri Moghadam called on Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl in order to convey the message of condolence and sympathy of the nation and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the government and people of Pakistan after the terrorist attack in Bajaur yesterday leading to the death of tens of innocent people.

In this meeting Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman appreciated the messages of the President and the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran condemning the terrorist explosion in Pakistan.

He said countering extremism requires the awakening of the Islamic Ummah. the West and the Zionist regime are the supporters of terrorism.

those who claim the so-called Jihad, harm Islamic values and harm Muslims. He emphasized on the role of Iran and Pakistan in the region and their common-mindedness for peace and stability and added the peace and security of both countries are dependent on each other, so bilateral interactions should be expanded to strengthen joint cooperation and also to counter extremism and terrorism.

He blamed the biased view of the West towards the Islamic world and the use of extremism and terrorism as a means to prevent the development and prosperity of Muslim nations and Muslim countries.

Reza Amiri Moghadam expressed his condolences and sympathy after the terrorist attack in Khar, Bajaur in the political convention of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party and added that Unfortunately, the enemies are planning to destroy peace and brotherhood in the dear land of Pakistan, but we are confident that the tact and wisdom of the Pakistani statesmen and the political forces of this country will manage to pass this stage and to neutraliz the malicious plots.

he announced the readiness of Iran to provide any assistance to the victims of the terrorist attack and emphasized that the Iranian authorities are following up on this tragic incident through constant calls.

He reminded more than seventeen thousand Iranian citizens who martyred in terrorist operations in the last decades after the Islamic Revolution of Iran. The terrorist operations were designed and managed by the Westerners’ elements and the Zioni.