Ipsos Unveils Global Trends in Pakistan at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI)

DNA

Islamabad, NOV 5 – Ipsos, a global leader in market research, launched its flagship survey “Ipsos Global Trends” at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI). The session featured key the values and beliefs of Pakistanis, comparing them to global trends and suggesting a roadmap for the future.

based on 50,000 interviews across 50 countries representing 90%of global GDPand75% of the global population. The event, attended by prominent business leaders, policymakers, marketers, andacademics, featured presentations by distinguished speakers.

Mr. Zubair AhmedMalik, former President of FPCCI and ICCI, opened the session, followed by Mr. Abdul Sattar Babar, CEO and MD of Ipsos in Pakistan, who introduced the Global Trends study. Simon Atkinson, Global Chief Knowledge Officer at Ipsos, then delved into the study’s findings, exploring the similarities, differences, and potential pathways forward. During the session the study revealed distinct characteristics that set Pakistan apart:

Pakistanis exhibit a unique blend of traditionalism (emphasis on family, religion), nostalgia (longing for the past), and status-consciousness (valuing material goods, global brands, career success).

They are technologically optimistic, anticipate long life spans, and prioritize physical over mental health. While concerned about discrimination, they are generally more optimistic and happier than the global average. Despite these distinct traits, they share global concerns about wealth inequality, appreciate quality customer experiences, value individual autonomy, and embrace apresent-focused mindset due to an uncertain future.

A key takeaway is the need to leverage technology, social media, youth, andwomen, build brand trust, and capitalize on the nation’s optimism to address societal divisions, economic disparities, and climate change.

These surveys findings reveled during the session offered invaluable insights, guiding policymakers, businesses, and educational institutions to drive positive change for Pakistan and future prospects.