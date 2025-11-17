IPS gathering hails Waqar Khan’s intellectual, spiritual contributions

ISLAMABAD, NOV 17 /DNA/ – Dr Waqar Masood Khan was remembered as a figure of unwavering integrity, intellectual depth, and faith-driven service, an economist and public official whose moral strength and clarity of thought guided national policymaking for decades.

His colleagues, peers, and family members reflected on a life marked by humility, wisdom, and national commitment during a condolence reference held at the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), Islamabad.

The reflections were shared by Khalid Rahman, chairman, IPS, Amb (r) Syed Abrar Hussain, vice chairman, IPS, Prof Dr Atiquzzafar Khan, former dean, Faculty of Social Sciences & Humanities, Riphah International University, Dr Syed Tahir Hijazi, former federal secretary, and member IPS National Advisory Council (NAC), Dr Tahir Mansoori, former DG, Shariah Academy, IIUI, Syed Irtiqa Ahmed Zaidi, a retired civil servant, Wahaj us Siraj, CEO Nayatel and member IPS BoG, Dr Ashfaque Hassan Khan, principal, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, NUST, Noman Ishtiaq, consultant UNDP, Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, former chairman, HEC, and member IPS NAC, Bakhtiar Ahmad, former member, FBR, Dr Ijaz Shafi Gilani, founder Gallup Pakistan, Mirza Hamid Hassan, former federal secretary, water and power, and member IPS NAC, and Dr Habib ur Rehman Asim, chairperson, Iqbal Chair at Bahria University and member Quran House. His sons, Mehmood Masood Khan and Abdul Rahman Masood Khan, and his daughter, Rafiya Hameedah, also shared their memories and reflections.

The gathering served as a heartfelt tribute to a man widely respected for his integrity, intellect, and lifelong commitment to Pakistan’s economic and intellectual development.

The event highlighted what made Dr Waqar an extraordinary figure in public service. A distinguished economist, policymaker, and scholar, he served as Pakistan’s longest-serving secretary of finance and was known across governments for his principled, objective, and nationally driven approach. He stood above group interests and personal gain, earning deep trust across different administrations.

His life, however, extended far beyond policy leadership. As a founding member of the Quran House, he maintained a profound intellectual and spiritual bond with the Qur’an, remembered by many as a man whose humility, reflection, and sincerity were shaped by a deep attachment to faith.

His association with IPS began in the 1980s, a period when IPS was shaping its identity as a forum for critical ideas. His insight played a valuable role in developing IPS’s early work on the State of the Economy in Pakistan, a theme that still informs policy discourse. After his retirement, he continued to contribute to important debates, such as Hindutva, offering a perspective on emerging ideological issues and supporting discussions that encouraged scholarly engagement. During his two tenures on the IPS’s National Advisory Council (2002-2007 and 2019-2025), he was regarded as a thoughtful advisor whose analytical clarity and research guidance enriched institutional thinking.

Speakers collectively remembered him as a man who balanced brilliance with humility, an individual committed to learning, teaching, and serving. Many reflected on his spiritual devotion, including his dedication to memorizing the Qur’an later in life and his passion for imparting Qur’anic teachings to young people. Others recalled his early love for literature and poetry, his commitment to ethical governance, and his professionalism throughout his public service journey.

Across all tributes, the recurring sentiment was clear that Dr Waqar Masood Khan leaves behind not only impactful policies and scholarship but a legacy defined by moral clarity, intellectual sincerity, and faith-driven service, a legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come.