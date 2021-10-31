IPS, CUST sign MoU to promote policy-oriented academic volunteerism

ISLAMABAD, OCT 31 /DNA/ – A memorandum of understanding was signed between Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), Islamabad and Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST), Islamabad to explore and pursue joint endeavors in the areas of academic research, dialogue, publishing and capacity building of students in policy-oriented volunteerism.

Signed by Chairman IPS Khalid Rahman and Vice Chancellor CUST Prof Dr Muhammad Mansoor Ahmed, the renewable three-year agreement is set to provide a framework to undertake joint research and publishing projects, foster dialogue among scholars, experts and policymakers, sharing of knowledge, expertise and intellectual resources, conducting joint seminars, conferences, workshops and similar events, and disseminating research findings and analysis to concerned stakeholders as well as the wider audience.

In addition, it was also it was also agreed upon via another complementary MoU that the Volunteers in Service Directorate of CUST University (VIS-CUST) will assign around 15 students to IPS for volunteer work, not only providing them a chance to acquire professional exposure but also capacitating them to become socially responsible citizens.

Apart from the signatories, Dr Muhammad Sagheer, director, Students Affairs and HoD Mathematics, CUST, deputy director Naeemullah Khan, the University’s Registrar Arshad Malik, GM-IPS Naufil Shahrukh, the Institute’s Manager Outreach Shafaq Sarfraz, and the team of VIS-CUST was also present at the occasion.=DNA

