IPP express concern over Iran & regional situation

ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP/DNA):The Central leadership of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), in a high-level political meeting, chaired by Party President & Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has expressed deep concern over the current regional situation and the instability caused by Israeli aggression in Iran.

The Party conveyed profound sorrow and grief over the human and material losses in Iran, emphasizing that the pain is shared by the entire Muslim World, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Addressing the meeting, Abdul Aleem Khan stated that the responsibilities of the Pakistan Armed Forces have increased significantly under the present circumstances. He hailed Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir as a beacon of hope not only for Pakistan but for the entire Islamic world, as well. Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party reaffirmed its unwavering solidarity with the Pakistan Army, asserting that 250 million citizens stand shoulder to shoulder with their brave soldiers.

Abdul Aleem Khan further said that Pakistan’s victory in the Marka Bunyan al-Marsus against India is a tribute to the leadership of Field Marshal and Chief of Army Staff Syed Asim Munir which has now been acknowledged at the international level equally. He added that Field Marshal Asim Munir’s current visit to the United States was a great success.He also expressed confidence that it would ultimately yield strategic and national outcomes for Pakistan.

This political meeting was attended by prominent party leaders including Punjab President Rana Nazir Ahmad Khan, Central Secretary Information Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari, Punjab General Secretary & MPA Shoaib Siddiqui, and South Punjab President Syed Rafiqat Ali Gillani. Brig. (R) Qaiser Mahey, Sardar Asif Nakai, Rana Javed Iqbal, and Ali Javed Dogar were also present.

On this occasion, the central leadership expressed full confidence in Abdul Aleem Khan’s leadership and congratulated him on the successful organization of the Marka-e-Haq Conventions in Layyah and Khushab.

The meeting also held a discussion on the prevailing political and economic situation as well as the Federal and Provincial budgets. It was resolved that the next phase of the Marka-e-Haq Conventions will be held in Bhakkar, Kamoke, Gujranwala, and Faisalabad. These events will feature strong demonstrations of solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces.