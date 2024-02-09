Friday, February 9, 2024
IPP chief Tareen loses on both seats

| February 9, 2024
Jenangir Tareen contested from NA-149 and NA-155 Lodhran-2 but was unable to clinch victory as per unofficial results

Bureau Report

LAHORE (DNA) – Jahangir Tareen, the chairman of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), faced defeat in both constituencies of the National Assembly in the Feb 8 polls.

The results from 369 polling stations in Lodhran revealed that PML-N candidate Sadiqque Khan Baloch emerged victorious in NA-155 with 117,671 votes, while Tareen garnered only 71,128 votes.

Similarly, Tareen suffered defeat in NA-149 Multan where he secured 50,166 votes. PTI-backed independent candidate Malik Amir Dogar triumphed in NA-149 with 143,613 votes.

Rizwan Hans, the PPP candidate, secured the third position in NA-149 with 14,625 votes, according to unofficial results.

Jahangir Tareen’s defeat in both constituencies marks a significant setback for his party and raises questions about his future political endeavours.

Comments are Closed