IPL 2025: Seven killed in stampede during RCB victory parade

New Delhi, JUN 4: Seven people, including women and children, were killed and several injured in a stampede during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) victory parade on Wednesday.

According to Indian media reports, the tragic incident occurred as large crowds gathered to celebrate RCB’s maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title win.

More than 10 people were injured in a stampede at the gates of Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Fans had gathered there to catch a glimpse of the RCB players.

It is worth noting that the Virat Kohli-inspired RCB had defeated Punjab Kings to secure their first IPL championship since the tournament’s inception in 2008.