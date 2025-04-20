IOA delegation meets Secretary IPC to discuss youth sports development

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Islamabad Olympic Association (IOA) met with Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Federal Secretary for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), to discuss key initiatives pertaining to the development and promotion of sports activities for youth in the Islamabad region.

The Islamabad Olympic Association delegation led by Secretary General IOA Rizwan ul Haq Razi along with Vice President Ouj-e-Zahoor and Deputy Secretary Pervez Habib Butt attended the meeting which focused on enhancing access to sports facilities, strengthening support for local athletes, and ensuring timely availability of venues under the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

The Federal Secretary IPC Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani expressed his appreciation for the initiatives taken by the IOA and assured the delegation of his full support. He affirmed that all facilities under PSB would be made readily accessible to the youth of Islamabad without any unnecessary delays, in line with the government’s vision for youth engagement and sports development.

On behalf of Begum Ishrat Ashraf, President IOA, a commemorative shield was presented to the Honourable Secretary as a gesture of gratitude for his continuous support toward the advancement of sports in the capital.

The Islamabad Olympic Association remains committed to working closely with the Ministry of IPC and other stakeholders to promote an inclusive and vibrant sports culture in Islamabad.