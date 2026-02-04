Investing in Tomorrow: How Uzbekistan is transforming tts youth into an engine of national progress

By: Adam Saud

Future of any country lies in the destiny of its youth. There are few nations which have youngest population. Uzbekistan also has on the youngest populations in the world. Out of total 38 million, one million people enters into the adulthood every year, bringing with them new hopes, creativity, and ideas. Uzbekistan is on the right path to transform this strength into the powerful engine of national progress. On the directives of the President of Uzbekistan, Mr. Shavkat Mirzioyev, a substantial chunk of annual budget is spent on the youth development. For this purpose, education and sports have been given immense importance in state’s policy.

These policies have resulted in the global recognition of Uzbek players particularly in the fields of soccer, athletics, chess, wrestling, and many more. Uzbekistan’s soccer team has qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time. This is a marvelous achievement, which other Central Asian counterparts are still awaiting. Another important area which has been given prime importance in state’s policy is the digitilisation and technological innovations in an age of Artificial Intelligence.

Uzbekistan is constantly increasing its annual budget for educational reforms. Modernization of school infrastructure, with availability of state of the art modern laboratories alongwith availability of high tech computers and fast internet connectivity, has been prioritized. To achieve the ultimate objective of economically productive and socially responsible students, a new educational architecture is being materialised at all the levels. It has integrated the schools, colleges, and universities into a single eco system.

Students at 9th grade are assessed and according to their aptitude and interests, they are either sent to the traditional educational system or modernized technical education. In order to facilitate students in technical colleges and universities, a process of upgradation has been started. From 2026, every year, around one hundred technical and vocational institutes will be renovated and modernized with the help of international partners especially, European states, USA, and China.

Under the new youth policy, students and young people are encouraged for startups and entrepreneurship. For the startups and incubation, they are provided interest free loans in this regard as well. The Policy also integrates theory with practice by providing the students with paid internship opportunities. Besides teaching in the classes, the students have to complete internships in the relevant industry for practical knowledge and gaining skills.

Recently, Uzbek government has permitted to open the private universities. It has resulted into the establishment of few good private universities. Moreover, under the educational policy, foreign universities from selected countries have also been allowed to open their campuses in Uzbekistan. Currently there are few British and Russian universities educating the young people of Uzbekistan. In order to equip Uzbek youth with international learning, dedicated foreign languages universities have been established.

Besides education, promotion of sports and culture are other domains where state is investing a lot. Reading and research culture is being enhanced through multiple methods. Mahallah (neighborhood) structure is vital for the preservation and promotion of culture and sports activities. Young people are provided with space in this structure to learn solidarity, mutual respect, and civic engagement.

As a frequent visitor to Uzbekistan, I personally have seen dreams, hope, and urge for a brighter future in the eyes of Uzbek youth. Their social behavior is matchless. Under state initiatives, they have been groomed in a way where will not only be productive citizens but good human beings as well. Whenever, visitors pass through mahallahs, young people will greet you with Assalam-o-Alykum, and elders will offer you chai (tea) and Plov. This friendly behavior reflects the great Uzbek hospitality.

Investing in youth and education is not an expense; it is the most reliable investment in national security, economic growth, and social stability. A country that educates its youth well does not fear the future—it shapes it.

Adam Saud, Professor of International Relations at Bahria University, Islamabad, Pakistan.