Investigations underway to determine source of drone attack near nuclear plant: UAE

ABU DHABI, MAY 17: The UAE’s defense ministry said on Sunday that investigations were underway to determine the source of a drone attack that hit a generator outside the Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi.

The defense ministry said it dealt “successfully” with two drones, while a third one hit a generator near the plant. It said the drones were launched from the “western border,” without providing further details.

Abu Dhabi authorities had earlier said that a fire broke out in an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi’s al-Dhafra Region following a drone strike.

According to a statement from the Abu Dhabi Media Office, emergency authorities responded to the incident and confirmed that no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it had been informed by the UAE that radiation levels at the nuclear plant remained low. The agency said it was following the situation closely.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi expressed “grave concern” about the incident, the agency said, adding that military activity that threatens nuclear safety was unacceptable.

UAE authorities added that all precautionary measures had been taken and that further updates would be provided as more information becomes available.

The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) said the fire did not affect the safety of the power plant or the readiness of its essential systems.

FANR added that all units at the facility continue to operate normally.