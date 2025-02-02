Int’l conference to address neglected tropical diseases

ISLAMABAD, FEB 02 (DNA) — The International Conference on health, titled “Transforming Global Health: Tackling Neglected Diseases Through Training and Research,” will be held here from February 17-19.

The conference is being organized by COMSTECH in collaboration with ICESCO and supported by leading partners including the Global Network for Neglected Tropical Diseases (UK), Centre de Virologie de Maladies Infectieuses et Tropicales (CVMIT), and the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APNA).

According to an official of COMSTECH, the event is aimed at tackling the growing burden of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) through innovative approaches, training, and international collaboration.

NTDs, including leishmaniasis, schistosomiasis, and trachoma, disproportionately affect impoverished and marginalized populations, especially in tropical and subtropical regions. These diseases, often overlooked in global health priorities, pose severe health, social, and economic challenges.

In South Asia and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions, the prevalence of these diseases is exacerbated by overcrowded refugee camps, poor sanitation, water scarcity, urban slums, and underfunded healthcare systems.

The conference aims to address these challenges by equipping participants with state-of-the-art tools and methodologies to combat health inequities. The three-day event will feature expert-led panel discussions, hands-on training sessions, and keynote speeches from renowned scientists, healthcare professionals, and policymakers.

Fifty participants, including 25 international attendees from North Africa (Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, and Libya) and other ICESCO member states, alongside 25 local participants, will engage in knowledge-sharing sessions.

The conference seeks to foster multinational collaborations, advance research opportunities, and promote publications to create lasting solutions for neglected diseases. The key objectives include raising awareness about NTDs, improving primary healthcare, promoting vector control, and encouraging the development of new technologies and treatments.

By building networks and partnerships, the event aims to catalyze transformative changes in the fight against NTDs, ensuring equitable access to healthcare in vulnerable regions. The conference will be hosted in a hybrid format, allowing broader participation through online platforms.

The participants can visit the official COMSTECH and ICESCO platforms for registration and additional details. This collaborative initiative underscores the urgent need for global action to combat NTDs and highlights the critical role of research, training, and partnerships in addressing one of the most pressing health challenges of our time. —DNA