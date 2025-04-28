Int’l basketball training camp concludes

By our Correspondent

ISLAMABAD, APR 28 /DNA/ – The International Basketball Training and Coaching Camp, organized by the Federal Basketball Association (FBBA), successfully concluded in Islamabad.

According to Federal Basketball Association General Secretary Ouj E Zahoor, young players participated enthusiastically in the camp, receiving modern training to enhance their skills and performance.

Renowned coaches Luke Elie and Jacob Kim, affiliated with the American organization Coaches Team International (CTI) Sports, conducted various sessions at Bahria University. They provided players with expert guidance on fitness, skills development, technique, combination play, attacking strategies, and other key areas of the game.

Ouj E Zahoor expressed deep gratitude to American coaches Luke Elie and Jacob Kim for sharing their valuable experience, knowledge, and passion with the young athletes. Both players and local coaches gained significant insights during the training sessions. He also thanked Bahria University for their outstanding support, which enabled the provision of international-standard facilities for the camp.

On the final day of the camp, friendly matches were organized among the players, and certificates were distributed to all participants in recognition of their dedication and achievements.

The Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has also welcomed the joint venture as part of its ongoing efforts to promote basketball nationwide. “This is yet another significant step toward elevating the standard of basketball in Pakistan,” a PBBF spokesperson noted. “International partnerships like these are vital for our players’ growth and the development of our coaching infrastructure.”

The CTI-FBBA training camp reflects the growing commitment of key stakeholders to foster a new generation of basketball talent and marks a promising new chapter in Pakistan’s sporting landscape.=DNA

