Int’l action urged to prevent Netanyahu’s escalation, Ministry urges UN intervention

GAZA CITY, NOV 28: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemns in the strongest terms the statements and statements of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his meeting with a number of members of his Likud party, in which he boasted of his ability to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, in a new repetition of his usual positions hostile to peace, the rights of the Palestinian people, and international legitimacy and its resolutions.

The Ministry believes that Netanyahu is trying to mobilize the Israeli right and unite it again behind his leadership and his shaky image in front of his audience on the one hand, and to give the impression to his audience that he is the “only savior” of Israel from paying any political prices and any benefits required to be paid to resolve the conflict on the other hand, especially since Netanyahu realizes that political waves A successive and powerful international conference that will continue after the end of the war on the Gaza Strip to demand the necessity of reaching political solutions to the Palestinian issue, but in the manner of Netanyahu and his misleading political evasions that he clings to thwart these international political waves in harmony with his right-wing ideology and to please his audience of settlers and extremists.

Here, the Ministry warns against the attempts of the extreme right-wing Israeli government to keep the region in a cycle of wars and conflict and to prolong the war on the Gaza Strip in accordance with the extremist positions of the ruling Israeli coalition and its interests in remaining in power, which explains Netanyahu’s continued efforts to establish the separation between the West Bank and Gaza, to undermine the territorial integrity. National Council for an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Ministry calls on the international community and the UN Security Council to continue and intensify action to prevent Netanyahu from resuming the genocidal war against our people in the Gaza Strip and escalating the situation in the occupied West Bank in disastrous trends that lead to its explosion, and to take the necessary binding international decisions and measures to transform the current humanitarian truce into a real ceasefire. The fire paves the way for lifting the unjust siege on the Gaza Strip, and allows the start of serious preparations for holding an international peace conference that will lead to ending the occupation and embodying the Palestinian state on the ground.