Internet services suspended again!

QUETTA, APR 5: The citizens were facing hardships due to the internet outage. According to details surfaced on Saturday, the internet services were suspended again in Quetta due to the security concerns.

The city faced the internet outage again following five days of the suspension of the services.

Meanwhile, the netizens were facing severe hardships due to the internet outage.

