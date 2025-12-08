International anti-corruption day highlights youth’s role in fighting graft

ISLAMABAD, DEC 8 /DNA/ – It weakens institutions, affecting all of us, increasing inequalities and eroding the trust that keeps societies together. When corruption spreads, tensions deepen and communities become more fragile and vulnerable to conflict.

On this International Anti-Corruption Day, we recognize that young people understand these challenges and see these realities very clearly. Across the world, they are calling for systems that are more transparent, fair and accountable. Their demand for integrity is a broader aspiration for stability, inclusion and peace.

This message could not be more timely. This year, we mark the 10th anniversary of the UN Security Council resolution on youth peace and security, a milestone that affirmed the essential role of young people in preventing conflict and sustaining peace.

A decade ago, the international community acknowledged a simple truth. Peace is impossible without the meaningful participation of young people. Today, that role is even more clear. Integrity and anti-corruption are central to a stability agenda that directly impacts the youth peace and security framework.

When young people push for ethical leadership, for inclusive governance, and for more just institutions, they are helping to prevent conflict before it begins. They’re building the foundations of lasting peace and development. From leading community initiatives to creating innovative digital tools for transparency, young people are shaping a future where openness and accountability are guiding principles for public life. Their work is a reminder that where integrity grows, peace has space to grow too.

But creating this future is a shared responsibility. It requires open dialogue, joint work, respect for diverse perspectives and a commitment from all of us to strengthen trust wherever we can. Supporting integrity, transparency and ethical behavior benefits everyone.

When we stand with young people and amplify these values, we can create communities grounded in trust, in resilience and in lasting peace – a world where every young person has the opportunity to thrive.