Interior ministry denies targeted deportations of Pakistanis from UAE

ISLAMABAD, MAY 8 /DNA/ – Ministry of Interior has taken notice of speculative reporting in sections of media especially social media about targeted deportations of Pakistani nationals from brotherly Islamic country of UAE.

Having gone through the details and data it is necessary to state that all such reporting is malafide and part of vicious propaganda by vested interest.

No country or sect specific deportations from any country including UAE are being carried out. Deportations if any are a routine process in line with the host country regulations and legal system, violations of their laws and overstay / illegal documentation.

At the same time Pakistani nationals, having fulfilled host country visa and work based requirements continue to visit / access work visas in UAE and other friendly countries without prejudice.

Fake news being paddled to the contrary along with social media posts is malicious and fabricated with a purpose to serve ulterior motives.

Any issue or access with any Pakistani national is always taken up on case to case basis with the concerned country through established foreign office channels.

Government of Pakistan PTV News Associated Press of Pakistan Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Pakistan Mohsin Naqvi.