Interior Minister visits Islamabad blast site

ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (APP/DNA): Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the site of the explosion outside Islamabad’s G-11 district courts on Tuesday, directing authorities to complete the search operation swiftly and submit a comprehensive investigation report.

Inspector General of Islamabad Police Ali Nasir Rizvi briefed the interior minister on the incident, while Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa and senior police officials were also present during the visit.

Minister Naqvi strongly condemned what he described as an Indian-sponsored and Afghan Taliban-backed proxy attack by the extremist group Khawarij, terming it a cowardly act of terrorism.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives, Naqvi extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. He emphasized that those responsible for the deadly blast must be brought to justice without delay.

“The culprits must be arrested as soon as possible, and a full investigation report should be presented,” the interior minister directed.