Interior Minister, Sarfraz Bugti Review Balochistan Security Amid Anti-Terror Ops

| July 26, 2025
Interior Minister

‎Quetta, Jul 26: /DNA/ – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Ahmad Bugti chaired a high-level special meeting on law and order at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Quetta. During the meeting, the overall law and order situation in Balochistan, the ongoing operations against Fitna-e-Hindustan terrorists, and the performance of law enforcement agencies were reviewed.

‎The meeting was attended by the Inspector General of Police Balochistan, IG Frontier Corps (North), DIG CTD, DIG Special Branch, DG Levies, officials from the Home and Tribal Affairs Department, and other senior officers from law enforcement agencies.

