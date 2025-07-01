Interior Minister praises FC, CTD for foiling terror attack in Mastung

ISLAMABAD, JUL 1 /DNA/ – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the attack by Fitna-e-Hindustan Terrorists on the Levies Line and government property in Mastung. He paid tribute to the brave personnel of FC, CTD, and Levies for thwarting the attack by the terrorists of Fitna-e-Hindustan.

Mohsin Naqvi lauded the professional capabilities of FC, CTD, and Levies for sending two terrorists of Fitna-e-Hindustan to hell. The Interior Minister emphasized that FC, CTD, and Levies effectively responded and foiled the terrorist attack through swift and decisive action.

He stated that the personnel of FC, CTD, and Levies fought the terrorists of Fitna-e-Hindustan with great courage, which is commendable. He expressed solidarity with the family of the young martyr who lost his life in the attack and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.