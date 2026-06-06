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Interior Minister, PM Shehbaz consult on upcoming Tehran visit

| June 6, 2026
Interior Minister, PM Shehbaz consult on upcoming Tehran visit

LAHORE, JUN 6 /DNA/ – Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore today.

The Interior Minister briefed the Prime Minister on his various important meetings held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Conference in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister and the Interior Minister also consulted on the Interior Minister’s upcoming visit to Tehran. The Prime Minister provided guidance regarding the visit.

The meeting included a detailed discussion on the overall law and order and security situation in the country.

The Interior Minister briefed the Prime Minister on the measures being taken to establish peace and order and ensure the protection of citizens.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for close coordination and a unified strategy among all relevant institutions to establish peace and order in the country and make security more effective.

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