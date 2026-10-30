Interior Minister oversees demolition of Khanna Police Station on Islamabad Expressway green belt

ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (DNA):Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday supervised the demolition of Khanna Police Station, built on the green belt along Islamabad Expressway, as part of an operation against encroachments and illegal occupation of government land in the federal capital.

The Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Inspector General of Islamabad Police also participated in the demolition operation. The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and other concerned officials were present at the site.

Speaking during the operation, Mohsin Naqvi said Khanna Police Station had been temporarily shifted to an alternative location. He added that a new site had been legally allocated for the police station, where a new building would be constructed.

The interior minister said no government or private organisation, or any individual, would be allowed to occupy government land. He added that land occupied by departments working under the Ministry of Interior was also being retrieved as part of the ongoing operation.

Naqvi said the FC camp office near the Marriott Hotel had also been demolished some time ago as part of efforts to remove unauthorised structures from government land.

He directed that action against encroachments and illegal occupation of state land would continue without discrimination.

He said the government would not make any distinction between government departments, private organisations or individuals involved in occupying government land.

The minister said the target was to eliminate encroachments from Islamabad completely. He added that the government wanted to make the federal capital a city with green spaces and without encroachments.

The demolition of Khanna Police Station is part of the ongoing campaign to remove structures built on government land and clear encroachments from different areas of Islamabad.

Mohsin Naqvi reiterated that indiscriminate action against illegal occupation and encroachments would continue and that government land would be retrieved wherever it had been occupied.