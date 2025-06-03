Interior Minister Naqvi visits NCCIA Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, JUN 3: /DNA/ – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the headquarters of the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA). He inaugurated the agency’s Helpline Center and met with the staff, appreciating their innovation and modern approach.

The Interior Minister visited various sections of the agency, including the Helpline Center, Forensic Lab, and Network Security Department. He announced that the NCCIA Helpline is now fully operational, and citizens can report cybercrime complaints by calling 1799. He instructed relevant officers to ensure prompt redressal of complaints related to cybercrimes.

Interior Minister said that In the era of Artificial Intelligence, institutions like NCCIA are more essential than ever before and NCCIA was established in line with the demands of the modern digital age. He emphasized that effective prevention of cybercrimes requires the use of advanced technologies, software, and hardware. “Undoubtedly, this is a newly-formed agency, and we must work day and night to make it one of the most effective institutions,” said Mohsin Naqvi.

The Interior Minister underscored that not only skilled staff for the agency should be recruited but also they should be provided all necessary facilities. He sought a comprehensive upgradation plan for the NCCIA headquarters building and directed immediate steps to address staff shortages. He also approved the new logo and flag of the NCCIA.

Moreover, he also granted approval to revive the National Cyber Scouts Program under NCCIA, through which students from schools and colleges will be educated and trained regarding cybercrimes. Director General NCCIA Waqar-ud-Din Syed briefed the Federal Interior Minister on the agency’s operations.

Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry, Interior Secretary Khurram Agha, and other officials were also present on the occasion.