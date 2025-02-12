Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Sindh Rangers HQ

KARACHI, FEB 12 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi visited the Sindh Rangers Headquarters in Karachi. DG Rangers (Sindh) Major General Muhammad Shamraiz warmly welcomed him on his arrival. Interior Minister was introduced to the Rangers’ officers. He paid his respects at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada monument, laid flowers and offered prayers for the martyrs.

On this occasion, special prayers were offered for the country’s unity, peace, progress, and stability. Mohsin Naqvi paid rich tribute to the martyrs, saying their great sacrifices are unparalleled, and they are our pride.

Later, Interior Minister chaired a high-level meeting at the Pakistan Sindh Rangers Headquarters. The meeting was attended by DG Sindh Rangers Major General Muhammad Shamraiz and other senior officials.

During the meeting, the Federal Interior Minister was briefed on the operational preparedness of Sindh Rangers, anti-smuggling efforts, operations against illegal spectrum, and the law and order situation in Karachi.

During the briefing, it was apprised that from January 2025 to date, 724 operations were conducted, resulting in the arrest of 1133 criminals and 182 suspects involved in narcotics trafficking. Additionally, 660 kilograms of narcotics were seized during this period.

Interior Minister commended the role of Sindh Rangers in operations against terrorism, street crime, smuggling of non-custom goods, and illegal spectrum in Sindh. He directed the authorities to intensify anti-smuggling operations, stating that elimination of the smugglers’ mafia was essential for the country’s economic stability.

Mohsin Naqvi also paid rich tribute to the services of Sindh Rangers in maintaining peace in Karachi. He said that the Sindh Rangers have rendered invaluable services in establishing peace and order. He assured that the requirements of Sindh Rangers will also be fulfilled.