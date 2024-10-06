Sunday, October 6, 2024
Interior Minister meets PM Shehbaz

LAHORE, OCT 6 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on 6 October 2024.

