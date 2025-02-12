Interior Minister meets Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tesori

KARACHI, FEB 12 /DNA/ – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tesori in Karachi. During the meeting, Both leaders discussed various matters of mutual interest, including the establishment of peace in the province, promotion of cricket, and the Pakistan Super League.

Governor Sindh praised the role of law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace and order, saying their efforts are commendable. He also praised the renovation of the National Stadium in short time and said that it will promote cricket. He emphasized that new cricket talent will emerge from the platform of Pakistan Super League.

Mohsin Naqvi appreciated the initiatives taken by Governor Sindh, saying they are worth emulating. He emphasized that modern IT courses will brighten the future of youth. During his visit, Interior Minister also planted a sapling at the Governor House as part of a tree-plantation campaign.