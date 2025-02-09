Interior minister lauds security forces

ISLAMABAD, FEB 9 /DNA/ – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has commended the security forces for successfully eliminating 7 Khawarji terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Mohsin Naqvi said that the security forces have once again thwarted the nefarious intentions of Khawarji terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He stated congratulated the security forces for the successful operations against Khawarji terrorists and commended the operations of the security forces for the establishment of peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He highlighted that the nation is proud of the bravery of the security forces. He reiterated that the nation is united for the complete elimination of Khawarji terrorists. He further said that the nation appreciates the successful operations of the security forces against Khawarji terrorists.