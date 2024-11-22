Interior Minister lauds police sacrifices at NPA graduation ceremony

ISLAMABAD, NOV 22 /DNA/ – Minister for Interior, Mr. Mohsin Raza Naqvi, was the chief guest on the occasion. The chief Guest congratulated all the graduating officers on the successful completion of their basic training. He appreciated the role of NPA in training the officers of Police Service of Pakistan. He said that the role and duties of law enforcing agencies is of pivotal importance for the stability and socio-economic advancement of our country. He also said that the whole nation is indebted to police for its sacrifices in the war against terrorism. He reiterated government’s commitment to fulfill the requirements of police and promised to meet demands of NPA at earliest.

Earlier, Mr. Muhammad Idrees Ahmed, Commandant NPA in his welcome address expressed his gratitude to the Chief Guest for sparing time for NPA and the graduating officers and said that the passing out batch consisted of 31 officers, including 03 lady officers and one PAF Officer. This occasion marks the culmination of a rigorous 18 month calendar which incorporates extensive academic syllabi including various aspects of police management, criminal justice administration, law enforcement, community policing, crime management and policing by objective, physical training as well as acquainting the officers with real time policing. It has been the endeavour of the National Police Academy to incorporate the latest research in its curriculum so that the officers are abreast of latest policing trends. The officers have also been sensitized about the subjects of public dealing, police media relations and security and safety of vulnerable groups. The course also includes antiterrorism training for Assistant Superintendents of Police.

The Commandant also stated that the NPA’s mission is to impart best possible training not only to the Assistant Superintendents of Police but to all segments of law enforcement irrespective of the fact that they belong to Police or not. This is done keeping in view the complex developments and challenges being faced in the context of the overall crime picture as well as law and order.

We have developed capacity building courses for all law enforcement agencies including Frontier Constabulary, FIA, Intelligence Bureau, Punjab and Sindh Rangers etc.

He also expressed his extreme gratitude to the International Criminal Investigation and Training Assistance Program (ICITAP) run by the Government of The United States, British High Commission, ICRC, UNODC, NCA, Islamabad based N.G.O in the finalization of these courses. He said that these agencies have supported us generously and there is no hesitation in saying that they are true friends of National Police Academy.

The Commandant in his concluding remarks said that the officers graduating today were selected on absolute merit by the Federal Public Service Commission and surely they are the best persons for the assigned job. He was confident to say that they will be a source of pride for the nation and would contribute positively to its well being.

The Chief Guest reviewed the smartly turned out parade and

awarded trophies to the best in different categories.