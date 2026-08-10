Interior Minister hails security forces for killing five militants in Panjgur Operation

ISLAMABAD, 10 AUG (DNA) — Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has lauded the security forces for successfully conducting an intelligence-based operation in the Panjgur area of Balochistan under Operation Radd-ul-Fitna 3, in which five militants, including their ringleader, were killed.

Paying tribute to the professionalism and operational capabilities of the security forces, Naqvi said the successful action had thwarted the nefarious designs of the militants and dealt a major blow to their activities in the region.

The interior minister praised the bravery and determination of the security personnel who took part in the operation, describing them as a source of pride for the entire nation. He said the courageous sons of the soil were continuing their efforts to eliminate terrorism from Balochistan and were making significant sacrifices to protect the country and its people.

Naqvi said the successful operation demonstrated the security forces’ preparedness, professionalism and unwavering commitment to combating terrorism. He stressed that the elimination of terrorist elements was essential for restoring lasting peace and stability in Balochistan and across the country.

“Security forces have successfully thwarted the nefarious designs of the militants,” Naqvi said, adding that the nation stood firmly behind the brave personnel engaged in the fight against terrorism. He said the sacrifices of security forces would always be remembered by the nation, adding that Pakistan’s struggle against terrorism was a collective national cause.

The interior minister reaffirmed that the entire nation was united against terrorism and stood shoulder to shoulder with the security forces. He said the government and the people remained committed to supporting the security forces in their efforts to eradicate terrorist networks and ensure peace and security throughout the country. — DNA