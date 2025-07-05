Interior Minister hails CTD’s success against Indian terror group

ISLAMABAD, JUL 5 /DNA/ – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has paid tribute to Punjab Police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) for their successful operation against “Fitna-e-Hindustan” terrorists in Taunsa.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that Punjab Police and CTD once again sent five terrorists of “Fitna-e-Hindustan” to hell. He appreciated the professional capabilities and swift action of the police and CTD team.

The Interior Minister emphasized that the pursuit of “Fitna-e-Hindustan” terrorists will continue wherever they may be. He further stated that the brave officers of Punjab Police and CTD have previously achieved significant successes against Kharijite terrorists with great courage.

Mohsin Naqvi added that the Punjab Police and CTD have effectively thwarted the nefarious designs of these extremists. “We are proud of the brave and professional officers of Punjab Police and CTD,” he concluded.